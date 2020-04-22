CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies along with rebound in oil prices

* Canadian dollar rises 0.6% against the greenback * Canada's annual inflation rate tumbles to 0.9% * Price of U.S. oil climbs about 24% * Canadian bond yields move higher across the curve TORONTO, April 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices overshadowed domestic data showing a five-year low for inflation. At 9:49 a.m. (1349 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% higher at 1.4125 to the greenback, or 70.80 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Tuesday hit a near three-week low at 1.4263, traded in a range of 1.4115 to 1.4238. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by voluntary as well as the prospect of forced production cuts to tackle a glut caused by the coronavirus crisis. U.S. crude prices were up 24.1% at $14.36 a barrel, while Brent crude added 13.9% to $22.01 after slumping earlier in the session to its lowest since 1999. Canada's annual inflation rate tumbled to 0.9% in March as the coronavirus crisis and an oil supply war slashed gasoline prices, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a rate of 1.2%. The Bank of Canada expects inflation to fall to near zero in the second quarter. The central bank has slashed interest rates by 150 basis points since March and has engaged in quantitative easing for the first time, buying government bonds in large scale. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year up 2.8 basis points at 0.610%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)