CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as bond yields hold below recent highs

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.6% against the greenback
    * Canada's current account deficit narrows to C$7.3 billion
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.9%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across much of the curve

    TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose
against the greenback on Monday as pressure on stocks due to the
recent jump in bond yields faded and data showed narrowing in
Canada's current account deficit, with the loonie rebounding
from a two-week low on Friday.
    World shares          jumped as bond yields stayed below
their recent spikes and optimism over a swift economic recovery
was fueled by Johnson & Johnson's newly approved COVID-19
vaccine and progress in a new U.S. $1.9 trillion coronavirus
relief package.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude        prices were up 0.9% at $62.03 a
barrel, helped by growing factory activity in Europe.
    Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$7.3 billion
in the fourth quarter from a revised C$10.5 billion deficit in
the third quarter, Statistics Canada said.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.6% higher at 1.2668
to the greenback, or 78.94 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2665 to 1.2738.
    On Friday, the loonie fell 1%, its biggest decline since
last June, while it touched its weakest since Feb. 12 at 1.2748.
    Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday. As of Feb. 23, net long positions had
increased to 9,132 contracts from 8,164 in the prior week.
    Canada's C$100 billion stimulus plan is justified by the
economic hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, government
sources said, as analysts warned Ottawa against racking up too
much debt and making investments that fail to boost growth.
            
    Canada's fourth quarter GDP data is due on Tuesday.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of
the curve, with the 10-year             up 4.4 basis points at
1.401%. On Friday, it touched its highest intraday since January
last year at 1.501%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Alistair Bell)
