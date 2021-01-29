Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as economy grows faster than anticipated

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback
    * Canada's economy grows by 0.7% in November
    * Price of U.S. oil rises nearly 1%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose and
data showed the domestic economy growing faster than expected in
November, with the loonie clawing back some of this week's
decline.
    The Canadian economy grew by 0.7% in November, surpassing
estimates for a 0.4% gain, data from Statistics Canada showed. A
preliminary estimate pointed to a 0.3% advance for December GDP,
while fourth-quarter annualized growth was seen at 7.8%.
            
    Last week, the Bank of Canada projected fourth-quarter
growth of 4.8%. The unprecedented liquidity injected into the
financial system from the BoC's bond purchases has pushed some
money market rates below the central bank's targeted interest
rate, and analysts say the pressure will persist until the
quantitative easing program is scaled back.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as a
cut in Saudi Arabian oil supply and falling U.S. oil inventories
offset concerns caused by new coronavirus variants and slow
vaccine rollouts.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        rose nearly 1% to $52.85 a
barrel, while the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.5% higher
at 1.2759 to the greenback, or 78.38 U.S. cents. The currency
traded in a range of 1.2754 to 1.2874.
    For the week, the loonie was on track to slip 0.2%, after a
volatile few days on Wall Street. Global shares          fell on
Friday as a Wall Street battle between hedge funds and retail
investors and a row in Europe over COVID-19 vaccine supply
cooled risk appetite.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year
            up 4 basis points at 0.914%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up