CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as investors re-embrace risk-on trade

By Fergal Smith

    TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose by the
most in nearly six weeks against the greenback on Monday as
pressure on stocks due to the recent jump in bond yields faded
and data showed narrowing in Canada's current account deficit.  
 
    The loonie        was trading 0.7% higher at 1.2649 to the
greenback, or 79.06 U.S. cents, its biggest gain since Jan. 20.
The currency traded in a range of 1.2646 to 1.2738, having
touched on Friday its weakest intraday level in two weeks at
1.2748.
    It's "normal business resumed" on the risk-on, reflation
trade as nervousness dissipates about the surge in bond yields,
said Robin Marshall, director of fixed income research at FTSE
Russell.
    Investors are betting that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines
will lead to global economic recovery, boosting the outlook for
commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar.
    "I think you are going to continue to see some volatility
around that trade because of how far we've come with government
yields backing up and with currencies responding in that way to
it," Marshall said.
    The S&P 500 was headed for its best day since June 5 as bond
markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging
updates on vaccines and fiscal stimulus bolstered sentiment.
            
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude futures        settled 1.4% lower at
$60.64 a barrel on fears that Chinese oil crude consumption is
slowing.              
    Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$7.3 billion
in the fourth quarter from a revised C$10.5 billion deficit in
the third quarter, Statistics Canada said. Canada's
fourth-quarter GDP data is due on Tuesday.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up 1.6 basis points at
1.373%. On Friday, it touched its highest intraday since January
last year at 1.501%.

