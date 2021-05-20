Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as market rethinks Fed taper risk

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.1% lower
    * ADP data shows Canada adding jobs for third straight month
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback
broadly declined and the Bank of Canada fretted about imbalances
in the country's red-hot housing market.
    The loonie       , which has benefited from surging
commodity prices in recent months, was trading 0.7% higher at
1.2052 to the greenback, or 82.97 U.S. cents, moving back in
reach of Wednesday's three-year high at 1.2013.
    The U.S. dollar        lost ground against a basket of major
currencies, hovering just above a multi-month low. On Wednesday,
it had rallied after several U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers,
in minutes to the Fed's most recent monetary policy meeting,
said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases
would be appropriate "at some point."             
    "The FX market appeared to have overreacted to the taper
hint, as policy is unlikely to change until the Fed see months
more data, and until substantial further economic progress is
made," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency
analysis at Action Economics.
    In contrast, the Bank of Canada last month cut the pace of
its bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank to cut
back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programs.
            
    On Thursday, the BoC said Canada's housing market and high
household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to
economic shocks, but made clear it would not raise interest
rates to cool the frenzy.             
    Canada added 351,300 jobs in April, the third straight month
of increases, a report from payroll services provider ADP
showed.                 
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports,
settled 2.1% lower at $62.05 a barrel, after diplomats said
progress was made toward a deal to lift sanctions on Iran.
                    
    Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve
in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             was down
3.3 basis points at 1.545%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
