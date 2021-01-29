Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies on signs economy coping with lockdowns

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds dealer quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback
    * Canada's economy grows by 0.7% in November
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% lower
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showing
faster-than-expected growth in the domestic economy offset
volatility on Wall Street, with the loonie clawing back some of
this week's decline.
    Canada's economy grew by 0.7% in November, surpassing
estimates for a 0.4% gain, data from Statistics Canada showed. A
preliminary estimate pointed to a 0.3% advance for December GDP,
while fourth-quarter annualized growth was seen at 7.8%.
            
    Investors reacted to the data after it showed the Canadian
economy doing better than expected "despite lockdowns and COVID
concerns," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at
Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc.
    Canada's major airlines have agreed to suspend all flights
to Mexico and the Caribbean for three months starting on Sunday
as the country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout suffered another
setback, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.                 
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2780
to the greenback, or 78.25 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2738 to 1.2874.
    For the week, the loonie was down 0.4%, after a volatile few
days on Wall Street. U.S. stock indexes slumped on Friday as
investors gauged the effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson's
COVID-19 vaccine, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge
funds and small, retail investors contributed to volatility.
            
    Still, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed that speculators have raised their bullish
bets on the Canadian dollar. As of Jan. 26, net long positions
had increased to 13,770 contracts from 10,326 in the prior week.
   
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled
0.3% lower at $52.20 a barrel, while Canadian government bond
yields were mixed across a steeper curve in sympathy with U.S.
Treasuries. The 10-year             rose 2.7 basis points to 
0.901%.             

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up