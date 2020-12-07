Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rally stalls as greenback gains ground

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against the greenback 
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.1% lower
    * Canada's Ivey PMI falls to 52.7 in November
    * Canadian bond yields ease across much of a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, with the currency
tracking broader shifts in the greenback ahead of a Bank of
Canada policy decision later in the week that is unlikely to
produce any change in interest rates.
    The loonie        was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2797 to the
greenback, or 78.14 U.S. cents, having retreated from a
2-1/2-year high on Friday at 1.2768.             
    The modest pullback was mostly driven by movement in the
U.S. dollar, said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells
Fargo.     
    The U.S. dollar         rose against a basket of major
currencies, while U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1.1%
lower at $45.76 a barrel. Crude was pressured by surging
coronavirus cases and heightened tensions between the United
States and China.                 
    The Bank of Canada is due to make an interest rate decision
on Wednesday. In October, the central bank said it expected
interest rates to remain at current record lows until 2023 and
reduced its bond-buying program to C$4 billion per week from C$5
billion, while tweaking purchases toward longer-term bonds.
            
    A Reuters poll showed that the central bank would not
increase its asset-purchase program anytime soon.             
    "After the BoC's policy tweaks in October, this week’s
meeting is likely to be a snoozer," Nelson said.
    Canadian economic activity increased for the sixth straight
month in November but the pace of expansion surprisingly slowed,
Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Monday. The
seasonally adjusted index fell to 52.7 from 54.5 in October.
            
    Canadian government bond yields eased across much of a
flatter curve, with the 10-year             down 3.2 basis
points at 0.766%. Earlier in the session, it touched its highest
 since Nov. 13 at 0.810%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Peter
Cooney)
