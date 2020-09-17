Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rebounds from a one-week low as oil rallies

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2% higher
    * Loonie touches a one-week low intraday at 1.3247
    * Canada sheds 205,400 nonfarm payroll jobs in August

    TORONTO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices
climbed, with the loonie recovering from an earlier one-week
low, which it hit as investors turned more risk averse.
    The loonie        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3159 to the
greenback, or 75.99 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest
intraday level since Sept. 9 at 1.3247.
    The rally in oil prices helped the loonie rebound, said
Ronald Simpson, a global currency analyst at Action Economics.
    Reports that OPEC "sees signs of economic recovery in some
areas, and signs of easing inventory surpluses" boosted oil,
Simpson said. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 2% higher at $40.97 a
barrel, while U.S. stocks fell as technology-related shares
extended a recent slide and as data showed high levels of weekly
jobless claims.                 
    Canada lost 205,400 nonfarm payroll jobs in August, the
sixth straight month of decline, a report from payroll services
provider ADP showed. The report painted a bleaker picture than
recent government labor market data.                         
    Canada's retail sales report for July is due on Friday,
which could add to evidence of a robust bounce in economic
activity that was flagged by the Bank of Canada last week.
    Carolyn Wilkins, the senior deputy governor at the central
bank who lost her bid for the top job just four months ago, will
not seek a second term, the BoC said.             
    Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
much of the curve, with the 10-year             trading at
0.573%.
    Strategists say that setting a target for bond yields could
help the BoC reduce the amount of debt it buys to keep interest
rates low, checking a threat to market liquidity after the
central bank's share of bonds more than doubled this year.
            

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Jonathan Oatis)
