CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rebounds from one-week low ahead of jobs data

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% lower
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, April 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday,
recovering from a one-week low the day before, as the level of
oil prices bolstered the medium-term outlook for the currency
and ahead of domestic jobs data on Friday.    
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2560
to the greenback, or 79.62 U.S. cents. On Wednesday, it touched
its weakest intraday level since March 31 at 1.2634.
    "We have seen partial retracement from the decline over the
last couple of days," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign
exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.
    "With oil prices where they are - let's call WCS still at
roughly $49 a barrel - I still think CAD has room to strengthen
over the medium term and even over a one-week horizon."
    Western Canadian Select (WCS), the heavy blend of oil that
Canada produces, trades at a discount to the U.S. benchmark.
U.S. crude futures        settled 0.3% lower at $59.60 a barrel,
but were up nearly 80% since last November.
    The S&P 500 closed at a record high as Treasury yields fell
following softer-than-anticipated labor market data, while the
U.S. dollar        fell to a two-week low against a basket of
major currencies.                         
    Canada's employment report for March, due on Friday, could
offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. The central
bank has become more upbeat about prospects for economic growth,
while some strategists expect it to cut bond purchases at its
next interest rate announcement on April 21.             
    On a more cautious note for the economy, Ontario, Canada's
most populous province, initiated a four-week stay-at-home order
as it battles a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
            
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
fell 3.3 basis points to 1.469%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith;
Editing by Alison Williams and Jonathan Oatis)
