Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recoups some of last week's loss as stocks rally

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3257 to 1.3370
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.8%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after strengthening
factory data in China and Europe bolstered investor sentiment,
with the currency clawing back some of last week's sharp
decline.
    World shares          recovered from one-month lows as the
factory data offset news of fresh coronavirus lockdowns in
Europe, while investors prepared for more volatility arising
from Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil, so the loonie could be sensitive to election
uncertainty. U.S. crude        prices were down 1.8% at $35.15 a
barrel on worries that widening lockdowns would weaken fuel
demand.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3263
to the greenback, or 75.40 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.3257 to 1.3370. Last week's 1.5% decline for the loonie was
its biggest weekly drop since April.
    Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian
dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday. As of Oct. 27, net short positions had fallen
to 18,069 contracts from 19,075 in the prior week.    
    Canada on Friday increased its immigration targets to
bolster the economy and fill jobs in sectors experiencing
shortages after the COVID-19 pandemic led to closed borders and
a sharp slowdown in new arrivals, the immigration minister said.
                
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve on Monday, with the 10-year             down 1.6 basis
points at 0.651%.
    Canada's trade report for September is due on Wednesday,
while the October jobs report is due on Friday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
