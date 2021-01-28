CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recovers from 5-week low as Wall Street rallies

* Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged against the greenback * Loonie touches weakest intraday level since Dec. 23 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.3% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve TORONTO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the currency recovering from an earlier five-week low as Wall Street rallied and the greenback declined against a basket of major currencies. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2804 to the greenback, or 78.10 U.S. cents, having rebounded from its weakest intraday level since Dec. 23 at 1.2881. The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell, while Wall Street's main indexes rose as a reversal of declines in mega-cap technology stocks helped investors look past data that showed another sharp contraction of the U.S. economy. Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital. U.S. crude prices were down 0.30% to $52.69 a barrel as delays in vaccine rollouts and fresh travel curbs to prevent new coronavirus outbreaks weighed. The value of Canadian building permits fell by 4.1% in December from November, Statistics Canada said. Canada's GDP report for November is due on Friday, which could help guide interest rate expectations. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 2.6 basis points to 0.820%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)