Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recovers from 5-week low as Wall Street rallies

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged against the greenback
    * Loonie touches weakest intraday level since Dec. 23
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.3%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the
currency recovering from an earlier five-week low as Wall Street
rallied and the greenback declined against a basket of major
currencies.
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2804 to
the greenback, or 78.10 U.S. cents, having rebounded from its
weakest intraday level since Dec. 23 at 1.2881.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell, while Wall Street's main
indexes rose as a reversal of declines in mega-cap technology
stocks helped investors look past data that showed another sharp
contraction of the U.S. economy.                         
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.30% to $52.69 a barrel
as delays in vaccine rollouts and fresh travel curbs to prevent
new coronavirus outbreaks weighed.             
    The value of Canadian building permits fell by 4.1% in
December from November, Statistics Canada said.             
    Canada's GDP report for November is due on Friday, which
could help guide interest rate expectations.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
rose 2.6 basis points to 0.820%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up