Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recovers from 8-week low as oil climbs

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest since April 26 at 1.2486
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as stock
markets steadied and oil prices rose, with the currency clawing
back some its decline from last week when the Federal Reserve
turned more hawkish.
    The Canadian dollar          was trading 0.5% higher at
1.2395 to the greenback, or 80.68 U.S. cents, after earlier
touching its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2486. It fell
2.4% last week, its biggest decline since March last year.
    Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil and
copper, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Last Wednesday,
guidance from the U.S. central bank showed it could raise
interest rates in 2023, sooner than its previous forecast of
2024.
    Copper hit its lowest level since mid-April after moves by
China to rein in commodities price rallies and the Fed's hawkish
signal, but global shares          recovered from a four-week
low and U.S. crude        prices were up 0.5% to $71.99 a
barrel.                         
    With fiscal spending booming and households flush with cash,
investors are betting that the Bank of Canada's next tightening
cycle, expected to begin in 2022, will result in interest rates
climbing above the previous peak for the first time in decades.
            
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up 4.6 basis points at
1.410%.
    The gap between 2- and 10-year rates widened by 4.2 basis
points to 95.6 basis points in favor of the longer-dated bond,
after hitting on Friday the smallest spread in four months.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up