Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recovers from near 2-week low as oil climbs

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2732 to 1.2791
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 1%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches its highest since March

    TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday along with rising oil
prices, with the currency clawing back some ground after hitting
its weakest in nearly two weeks the day before.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2763 to the
greenback, or 78.35 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2732 to 1.2791.
    It hit its weakest since Dec. 29 at 1.2835 on Monday, when
investors worried that attempts to impeach U.S. President Donald
Trump could delay the Joe Biden administration's first moves on
stimulus.
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude oil futures        were up 1% at
$52.77 a barrel, as tighter supply and expectations of a drop in
U.S. inventories offset concerns over rising coronavirus cases
globally.             
    On Monday, a Bank of Canada survey showed that business
sentiment in the country has turned slightly positive for the
first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The central bank
is due to make an interest rate decision next week.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of
the curve on Tuesday. The 10-year             rose 1.6 basis
points to 0.859%, having touched its highest intraday since
March 27 at 0.876%.
    Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is widely expected
to announce further pandemic restrictions later today after
health authorities release new case modeling.              

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up