CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar regains some ground as oil prices rise

* Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Canada sheds 177,300 payroll jobs in March * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.9% * Canada's 10-year yield falls to a 2-week low at 0.592% TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose, with the loonie paring some of the previous day's decline when the Bank of Canada added to measures to cushion the economic impact of the new coronavirus outbreak. At 9:13 a.m. (1313 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.4078 to the greenback, or 71.03 U.S. cents. Earlier in the session, the currency touched its weakest intraday level since April 7 at 1.4135. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after sharp losses in the previous session, with investors hoping that a big build-up of U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand. U.S. crude prices were up 1.9% at $20.24 a barrel. Canada lost 177,300 jobs in March, including sharp declines in trade, transportation and utilities as well as leisure and hospitality, as the coronavirus pandemic ripped through the economy, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed. Separate data from Statistics Canada showed that factory sales increased by 0.5% in February from January on higher sales in motor vehicle assembly, as well as plastics and rubber products. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada kept interest rates steady at 0.25% as expected and added provincial and corporate bonds to its asset-purchase, or quantitative easing, program. Since the start of March, the BoC has slashed interest rates by a total of 150 basis points, in a series of emergency moves, and begun buying at least C$5 billion of government bonds per week. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve on Thursday. The 10-year fell 5 basis points to 0.592%, its lowest since April 2. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)