CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar retreats as new virus variant clips oil prices

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2843 to 1.2933
    * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 2% lower
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened for
the third straight day against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday,
as fears that a new variant of the coronavirus would slow global
economic recovery pressured commodity markets and bolstered the
safe-haven greenback.    
    The loonie        was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2910 to the
greenback, or 77.46 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range
of 1.2843 to 1.2933, after hitting a near three-week low on
Monday at 1.2955.    
    Lower oil prices and broad-based U.S. dollar strength have
weighed on the loonie, "with thin pockets of liquidity"
exacerbating the move, said George Davis, chief technical
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
    Some market participants are out before Friday's Christmas
holiday.
    Oil       , one of Canada's major exports, settled nearly 2%
lower at $47.02 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar        rallied
against a basket of major currencies.
    Optimism about a U.S. COVID-19 relief bill that Congress
passed late on Monday was tempered by concerns about the mutated
 coronavirus variant. Much of the world shut its borders to
Britain after the new strain was discovered spreading swiftly
across southern England.             
    Canada is introducing extra measures to screen people who
have spent time in Britain to check for the virus variant,
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told a briefing.             
    A second wave of the coronavirus is sweeping across Canada.
Ontario, Canada's most-populous province, announced on Monday a
partial shutdown of some businesses starting on Saturday and
banned most indoor gatherings.              
    Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             was
down 2.9 basis points at 0.700%, having touched a near
three-week intraday low of 0.690% on Monday.
    Canada's GDP report for October is due on Wednesday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Peter Cooney)
