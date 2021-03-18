Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar retreats from 3-year high as bond yields climb

By Fergal Smith

    * Loonie touches a 3-year high intraday at 1.2365
    * Canadian new home prices rise 1.9% in February from
January
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.9%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pulling back
from an earlier three-year high as oil prices dropped and a jump
in bond yields weighed on risk appetite.
    The U.S. dollar        rebounded against a basket of major
currencies after it was pressured on Wednesday by the Federal
Reserve's pledge to look past inflation for a while and keep
monetary policy loose through 2023, while U.S. stock index
futures fell, including declines for yield-sensitive technology
stocks.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, lost ground
for a fifth day running after official data showed a further
increase in U.S. crude and fuel inventories while the
ever-present COVID-19 pandemic clouded the prospects for demand
recovery. U.S. crude        prices were down 0.9% at $64.02 a
barrel.                 
    "Softer crude and the uncertain risk mood are clear
headwinds for the CAD intraday," strategists at Scotiabank,
including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.
    Still, the modest pullback for the loonie shows "an awful
lot of resilience in the CAD as investors continue to anticipate
the BoC tapering asset purchases in April," the strategists
said.
    The Canadian dollar dipped 0.1% to 1.2417 per greenback, or
80.53 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest intraday level
since February 2018 at 1.2365.
    A reduction of bond purchases by the Bank of Canada would
provide the clearest signal yet that Canada's economy requires
less help to emerge from the coronavirus crisis.             
    Canadian new home prices rose 1.9% in February from January,
which was their fastest pace in more than three decades,
Statistics Canada said.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
rose to its highest since January last year at 1.677% before
dipping to 1.659%, up 6.5 basis points on the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
