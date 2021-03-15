Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar retreats from 3-year high as Fed meeting looms

By Reuters Staff

    * Loonie touches its strongest since February 2018 at 1.2442
    * Canadian home sales rise 6.6% in February from January
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.7%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a 14-month high at 1.602%

    TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback
broadly climbed ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week and
oil prices fell, with the loonie pulling back from an earlier
three-year high.
    The U.S. dollar        gained for a second consecutive
session as traders cut their bearish bets on the currency to
four-month lows, while the price of oil       , one of Canada's
major exports, gave back some of its recent gains. U.S. crude
       prices were down 1.7% at $64.51 a barrel.
                            
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2481
to the greenback, or 80.12 U.S. cents, having touched its
strongest intraday since February 2018 at 1.2442.
    The loonie was boosted on Friday by data showing that Canada
added more jobs than expected in February.             
    Canadian home sales and prices continued to surge in
February, rising 6.6% from January to set a new record amid
strong demand across much of the country, data from the Canadian
Real Estate Association showed on Monday.             
    Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the
Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday. As of March 9, net long positions
had decreased to 10,981 contracts from 15,327 in the prior week.
               
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a
flatter curve on Monday. The 10-year             touched its
highest since January last year at 1.602% before dipping to
1.569%, down 2.2 basis points on the day.    

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
