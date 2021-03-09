Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rises as drop in bond yields lifts sentiment

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds dealer quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2590 to 1.2685
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.6% lower
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a
decline in bond yields bolstered risk appetite, while investors
awaited an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada on
Wednesday.    
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2639
to the greenback, or 79.12 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2590 to 1.2685.
    "We saw U.S. yields retreat a little bit overnight, so
that's caused a bit more market confidence which helps the
commodity currencies," said Darren Richardson, chief operating
officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar        fell back from 3-1/2-month
highs and global shares          climbed as the drop in yields
eased concerns the economic recovery could overheat and lead to
stronger-than-expected inflation.              
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to risk appetite.
     U.S. crude oil futures        gave back some recent gains,
settling 1.6% lower at $64.01 a barrel. On Monday, oil touched
its highest level since October 2018, bolstered by tighter
supply due to extended OPEC+ output curbs and growing hopes of a
recovery in demand.             
    The rally in oil has been supportive of the Canadian dollar.
Since the start of the year, the loonie has gained 0.7%,
trailing just sterling        and the Norwegian crown       
among G10 currencies. 
    Investors see rising chances that the Bank of Canada would
hike interest rates next year as the economic outlook improves,
but the central bank is likely to push back against those bets
for now, pointing to still-high unemployment, analysts say.
            
    Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year            
down 6.3 basis points at 1.461%. On Monday, it touched its
highest since January 2020 at 1.545%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter
Cooney)
