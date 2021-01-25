Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rises as investors weigh U.S. stimulus prospects

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar gains 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2687 to 1.2736
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across flatter curve

    TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors weighed the
prospect of additional U.S. economic stimulus, with the currency
steadying after a large decline on Friday.
    The loonie        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2717 to the
greenback, or 78.63 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2687 to 1.2736.
    On Friday, the Canadian currency weakened 0.8%, its biggest
decline in nearly three months, as new COVID-19 restrictions in
China weighed on oil prices. Oil is one of Canada's major
exports.
    U.S. crude        prices dipped 0.2% to $52.15 a barrel on
Monday as worries about demand due to renewed lockdowns competed
with support from U.S. stimulus plans.             
    Officials in President Joe Biden's administration tried to
head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic
relief proposal was too expensive on a Sunday call with
Republican and Democratic lawmakers.                  
    Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to
meet next month, the prime minister's office said on Friday
following a call between the two leaders in which they vowed to
join forces to combat the pandemic in North America.
                
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
eased 2.1 basis points to 0.825%, extending a pullback from a
10-month high on Thursday at 0.892%.
    Canada's GDP data for November is due on Friday, which could
help guide interest rate expectations.
    Last week, the Bank of Canada held its key overnight
interest rate at 0.25%, saying the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine
and stronger foreign demand is brightening the outlook for the
Canadian economy in the medium term.             

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao)
