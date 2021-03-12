Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rises as jobs gain supports taper speculation

By Fergal Smith

    * Loonie touches a two-week high at 1.2512
    * Canada adds 259,000 jobs in February
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.5%
    * Canada's 10-year yield climbs to a 14-month high at 1.552%

    TORONTO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to a two-week high against its broadly stronger
U.S. counterpart on Friday, after domestic jobs data supported
the view that the Bank of Canada would reduce its bond purchases
as soon as next month.
    Canada added 259,000 jobs in February, beating estimates of
a 75,000 increase, driven by the reopening of businesses as
COVID-19 lockdowns put in place in December and January were
eased, data from Statistics Canada data showed.             
    "While the labour market still has a long ways to go, we
believe that the Bank of Canada will have enough confidence in
the recovery by mid-April to taper gross purchases in its
quantitative easing program," said Ryan Brecht, a senior
economist at Action Economics.
    The central bank is buying C$4 billion of bonds per week to
support the economy. On Wednesday, it signaled it would reduce
the pace of purchases as it continues to gain confidence in the
strength of the recovery.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2513
to the greenback, or 79.92 U.S. cents, having touched its
strongest since Feb. 25 at 1.2512. For the week, the loonie was
on track to gain 1.1%.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar        rallied against a basket
of major currencies as a fresh spike in U.S. Treasury yields
sparked a risk-off move in global currency markets.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports,
consolidated its recent gains. U.S. crude        prices were
down 0.5% at $65.70 a barrel.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve. The 10-year             climbed 10.8 basis points to
1.552%, its highest since January last year.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
