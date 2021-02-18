Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rises as Texas cold snap boosts oil

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.8%
    * ADP data shows Canada shed 231,200 jobs in January
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches an 11-month high at 1.152%

    TORONTO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose and
the greenback gave back some of this week's broader gains.
     The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was
supported by concerns that a rare cold snap in Texas could
disrupt U.S. crude output for days or even weeks.
    U.S. crude        prices rose 0.8% to $61.61 a barrel, while
the U.S. dollar        was down 0.4% against a basket of major
currencies.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2679
to the greenback, or 78.87 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2665 to 1.2717. Last month, it touched its highest in
nearly three years at 1.2586.
    Canada lost 231,200 jobs in January, the largest decrease
since May last year, a report from payroll services provider ADP
showed. December data was revised to show 338,200 jobs were
gained rather than a decline of 28,800.             
    Separate data showed Canadian home prices rose 0.3% in
January from December, led by gains in Hamilton and Montreal.
             
    Canada's retail sales report for December is due on Friday
which could help guide Bank of Canada interest rate
expectations. The central bank expects the economy to contract
in the first quarter after lockdowns were implemented in some
provinces to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
     Canada's COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on the same
day in December as the United States, but it now lags dozens of
countries, including its southern neighbor, and Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau is feeling the pressure.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve. The 10-year             rose 4.2 basis points to 1.152%,
its highest since March last year.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up