CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rises by most in 11 months as commodities jump

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose on
Thursday to its highest level against its U.S. counterpart in
more than three and a half years as the greenback fell broadly
and prices of some of the commodities Canada produces surged.
    Aluminum         approached levels not reached since 2018,
bolstered by positive economic data and rising tensions between
China and Australia, while copper        jumped 1.9% and gold
       was up more than 1.5%.             
    "Commodities matter a fair deal to the Canadian economy,"
said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union
Business Solutions. "When commodity prices strengthen, so too
does the Canadian dollar."
    The loonie        was trading 1% higher at 1.2145 to the
greenback, or 82.34 U.S. cents, its biggest gain since June last
year and its strongest level since September 2017.             
    The currency has been on a tear since the Bank of Canada
last month signaled it could begin hiking interest rates in late
2022 and cut the pace of its bond purchases.             
    "You could be witnessing some market capitulation," Goshko
said. "In the face of an employment report tomorrow that's
supposed to be very negative, it's quite extraordinary to see it
(the loonie) doing so well."
    Analysts expect Canada's employment report on Friday to show
the economy shed 175,000 jobs in April as restrictions were
tightened in some provinces to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
              
    Still, the Canadian dollar is expected to give back some of
its recent gains over the coming year as the BoC's more hawkish
stance is offset by a potential dialing back of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's asset purchase program, a Reuters poll showed.
            
    The U.S. dollar        on Thursday hit a three-day low
against a basket of major currencies.                   
    Canada's 10-year yield             was little changed at
1.516%, near the middle of its range over the past two months. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith;
Editing by Mark Heinrich and Dan Grebler)
