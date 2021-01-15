Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides as Chinese lockdowns weigh on sentiment

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.7% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 1.6%
    * Canadian home sales rise 7.2% in December from November
    * Canadian bond yields ease across much of a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back this week's
gains, as rising COVID-19 cases in China crimped risk appetite,
while domestic data showed home sales surging to a record in
December.
    Global shares          and the price of oil       , one of
Canada's major exports, fell as China reported the highest
number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months. U.S.
crude oil futures        were down 1.6% at $52.69 a barrel.
                        
    Investors worry that lockdowns to curb rising infections
could hamper global economic recovery, while uncertainty over
how easily Democrats will be able to get their proposals through
the U.S. Senate limited the market impact of President-elect Joe
Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package.             
    The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% lower at 1.2722 to the
greenback, or 78.60 U.S. cents, having pulled back from a near
three-year high on Wednesday at 1.2621. For the week, the loonie
was on track to weaken 0.3%.
    Canadian home sales rose 7.2% in December from November,
setting a new record amid a surge in demand in the Toronto and
Vancouver areas, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.
            
    The housing market has benefited from record-low interest
rates set by the Bank of Canada. The central bank is due to make
an interest rate decision next week.              
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a
flatter curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            was down 3.6 basis points at 0.820%, having pulled
back from its highest in nearly 10 months at 0.887% on Tuesday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
