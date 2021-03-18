Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides by most in 3 weeks as bond yields rise

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Loonie touches a 3-year high intraday at 1.2365
    * Canadian new home prices rise 1.9% in February from
January
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 7.1% lower
    * Canadian bond yields climb across much of a steeper curve

    TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell
against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Thursday,
pulling back from an earlier three-year high as oil prices
tumbled and a jump in bond yields weighed on risk appetite.    
     The S&P 500 receded from a record high as the move higher
in bond yields accelerated a move out of growth stocks, while
the U.S. dollar        rallied across the board after it was
pressured the day before by the Federal Reserve's dovish
guidance on interest rate hikes.                         
    "The bond market will continue to grind higher until it
forces the Fed into capping yields," said Tony Valente, a senior
FX dealer at AscendantFX.
    "The rebound in the USD was mainly due to the drive higher
in long-term bond yields. Today's more than 7% drop in crude has
also weighed down the CAD."
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 7.1% lower at $60.00 a
barrel on growing worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe
and the strengthening U.S. dollar.             
    The Canadian dollar weakened 0.9% to 1.2516 per greenback,
or 79.90 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since Feb. 26. It
touched its strongest intraday level since February 2018 at
1.2365.
    Canadian new home prices rose 1.9% in February from January,
which was their fastest pace in more than three decades,
Statistics Canada said.             
    Canada's retail sales report for January is due on Friday,
which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada
policy outlook. The central bank is likely to reduce its bond
purchases as soon as next month, strategists say.               
    Canadian government bond yields rose across much of a
steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            touched its highest since January 2020 at 1.677%
before dipping to 1.610%, up 1.6 basis points on the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Jonathan Oatis)
