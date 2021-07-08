Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport


CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides for fourth day as risk aversion rises

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.7% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest level since April 21 at 1.2590
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.2%
    * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
its lowest level in more than two months against its U.S.
counterpart on Thursday, as commodity prices fell and the
growing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant weighed on investor
sentiment.
    Global stock markets          fell, pressured by a widening
crackdown on the tech sector in China and the potential for the
variant to hinder global economic recovery.             
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil and
copper, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to prospects for the
global economy.
    Copper prices fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve confirmed
plans to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected, while  
U.S. crude        prices were down 0.2% at $72.09 a barrel as
the collapse of talks among leading producers raised the
possibility of the current output agreement being abandoned.
                        
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.7% lower at 1.2561
to the greenback, or 79.61 U.S. cents, adding to a string of
declines since the start of the week. It touched its weakest
intraday level since April 21 at 1.2590.
    The Canadian jobs report for June, which could offer clues
on the Bank of Canada policy outlook, is due on Friday. Some
analysts expect the BoC to cut bond purchases again at next
week's interest rate announcement.
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            touched its lowest level since Feb. 24 at 1.239%
before recovering slightly to 1.246%, down 5 basis points on the
day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
