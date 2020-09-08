Bonds News
September 8, 2020 / 1:52 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides to 2-week low as oil prices tumble

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.5% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest since Aug. 26 at 1.3177
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 6.5%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across much of a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
near two-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart
on Tuesday, as oil prices tumbled and a selloff in technology
shares weighed on investor sentiment.
    World shares          struggled as doubts about a recovery
in tech stocks lingered after last week's rout.             
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
    U.S. crude        prices were down 6.5% at $37.19 a barrel,
pressured by concerns that a recovery in demand could weaken as
coronavirus infections flare up around the world.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.5% lower at 1.3162
to the greenback, or 75.98 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
weakest intraday level since Aug. 26 at 1.3177.
    The Bank of Canada will leave its policy interest rate at
0.25% on Wednesday and likely follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's
path of reviewing its current inflation-targeting framework to
protect the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus, a
Reuters poll showed.             
    On Friday, data showed that Canada added 245,800 jobs in
August, the fourth consecutive monthly increase.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a
flatter curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday. The
10-year             fell 3.5 basis points to 0.562%. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
