CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides to one-week low as exports fall

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches weakest level since March 31 at 1.2623
    * Canada's trade surplus narrows in February to C$1 billion
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as
Canada deals with a variant-driven third wave of the coronavirus
pandemic and domestic data showed the trade surplus narrowing in
February.
    Canada's trade surplus with the world narrowed in February
to C$1 billion as a global shortage of semiconductor chips hit
both imports and exports, Statistics Canada said.             
    "A disruption in the global supply chain for chips
significantly impacted the production of many products, notably
motor vehicles as a number of North American plants had to stop
production," said Ryan Brecht, a senior economist at Action
Economics.
    Toronto, Canada's largest school district, will cancel all
in-person learning at elementary and secondary schools as of
Wednesday, health authorities said. On Saturday, Canada's most
populous province of Ontario entered a limited lockdown.
            
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2609
to the greenback, or 79.31 U.S. cents, having touched its
weakest intraday level since March 31 at 1.2623.
    Still, the loonie has climbed 1% since the start of the
year, trailing only the Norwegian crown        among G10
currencies. Better global and domestic economic outlooks have
bolstered support for Canada's commodity-linked currency.
    The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2021
growth forecast for Canada by 1.4 percentage points to 5%, the
biggest upgrade among G7 economies.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was lifted
on Wednesday by prospects for stronger global economic growth.
            
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.7% at $59.76 a barrel,
while Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a
steeper curve. The 10-year             rose nearly 1 basis point
to 1.497%.    
    Canada's jobs report for March is due on Friday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
