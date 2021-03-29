Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slips as hedge fund jitters underpin the greenback

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds dealer quotes and details on activity; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 1% higher
    * Canadian consumer confidence rises in March
    * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, March 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
lower against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Monday as
the default of a U.S. hedge fund weighed on investor sentiment,
offsetting higher oil prices.
    The loonie        was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2585 to the
greenback, or 79.46 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2571 to 1.2626. Last Thursday, it touched a two-week low at
1.2628.
    There was "a little bit of movement towards a stronger U.S.
dollar, largely driven by some of this contagion risk in equity
markets," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com.
    U.S. bank shares fell amid warnings of potential losses from
the hedge fund's default on margin calls, while the safe-haven
U.S. dollar notched a four-month high against a basket of major
currencies.             
    Still, the loonie has been the top performing G10 currency
since the start of the year, with a gain of 1.2%.    
    Domestic economic stimulus and higher commodity prices are
among the longer-term themes supportive of the loonie, Madhavji
said.
    U.S. crude        prices settled nearly 1% higher at $61.56
a barrel after Reuters reported that Russia would support stable
oil output from OPEC+ ahead of a meeting with the producer group
later this week. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
            
    Canadian consumer confidence rose in March by the most since
last June, data from the Conference Board of Canada, a research
organization, showed.
    Canada's GDP data for January, due on Wednesday, could guide
expectations on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Strategists
say the central bank could reduce its bond purchases in April.
            
    Canadian government bond yields rose across much of a
steeper curve in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            climbed 3.8 basis points to 1.539%, but holding well
below the 14-month high notched earlier this month at 1.677%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up