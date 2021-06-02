Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar stays in reach of 6-year high as oil climbs

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback
    * Canadian building permits fall by 0.5% in April 
    * Price of U.S. oil climbs nearly 1%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across much of the curve

    TORONTO, June 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as
oil prices climbed, with the currency staying in reach of a
six-year high notched the day before.    
    Oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by an
OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the
market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between
Iran and the United States.             
    U.S. crude        prices rose nearly 1% to $68.37 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar          was trading 0.1% higher at
1.2063 to the greenback, or 82.90 U.S. cents. It traded in a
range of 1.2057 to 1.20915, having on Tuesday touched its
strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2007.
    The U.S. dollar        rebounded from near a five-month
trough versus major peers, as a pickup in U.S. manufacturing
kept bets alive for a quicker normalization of Federal Reserve
policy.             
    Canada's central bank, which is due to make an interest rate
announcement next Wednesday, has already begun cutting the pace
of its bond purchases. It is likely to cut further over the
coming months, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs
to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures
build, analysts said.             
    The value of Canadian building permits fell by 0.5% in April
after rising by a record in March, Statistics Canada said.
            
    Canada's jobs report for May is due on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields edged higher across much of
the curve, with the 10-year             up 1.1 basis points at
1.503%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by David Holmes)
