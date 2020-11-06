Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar stays on track for best week since June

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback
    * Canada adds 83,600 jobs in October
    * Loonie gains 1.9% since the start of the week
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday but stayed on course for
its biggest weekly advance since June, as the greenback broadly
fell and domestic data showed the economy added further jobs in
October.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3067
to the greenback, or 76.53 U.S. cents, pulling back from its
strongest intraday level in more than two months on Thursday at
1.3024. For the week, it was on track to gain 1.9%.
    The U.S. dollar        fell against a basket of major
currencies as investors bet that a divided U.S. Congress would
hinder government borrowing and potentially pave the way for
even more Federal Reserve stimulus.             
    Statistics Canada reported 83,600 new jobs in October. That
was fewer than expected as coronavirus-related shutdowns started
to bite, but analysts said the gain reflected welcome signs of
resilience in the economy.             
    Investors also digested U.S. jobs data, which showed that
employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October.
That was the clearest evidence yet that the end of fiscal
stimulus and exploding new COVID-19 infections were sapping
momentum from the economic recovery.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as new
lockdowns in Europe to halt surging COVID-19 infections sparked
concern about the outlook for demand. U.S. crude        prices
were down 1.9% at $38.05 a barrel.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
rose 4.9 basis points to 0.663%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alex Richardson)
