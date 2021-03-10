Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision

By Reuters Staff

    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2625 to 1.2683
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.8%
    * Canadian bond yields edge higher across the curve

    TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as data
showing tame U.S. underlying inflation bolstered investor
sentiment and ahead of an interest rate decision by the Bank of
Canada.    
    The Canadian dollar        was trading little changed at
1.2639 to the greenback, or 79.12 U.S. cents, having traded in a
range of 1.2625 to 1.2683.    
    The central bank is widely expected to leave its policy rate
at a record low of 0.25% but investors see rising chances of a
hike next year as the economic outlook improves. The
announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT)             
    Conditions have improved since the last rate decision in
January, Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates & macro strategist at
BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.
    But the central bank won't want "to sound too optimistic or
it risks a further larger back up in interest rates above and
beyond the sharp moves seen over the past few weeks," Reitzes
said.
    U.S. stock index futures rose after the inflation data eased
concerns over a rise in borrowing costs in the near term.
                            
    U.S. President Joe Biden is poised for his first major
legislative victory when the House of Representatives is
expected to approve his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package,
which forecasters predict will turbocharge the U.S. economy.
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude        prices were up 0.8% at $64.52 a
barrel, supported by an OECD forecast for the global economic
recovery and by OPEC+ oil output curbs.             
    Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the
curve, with the 10-year             up about half a basis point
at 1.453%. On Monday, it touched its highest since January 2020
at 1.545%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
