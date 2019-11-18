Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies ahead of key domestic data this week

    * Canadian dollar trades near flat against the U.S. dollar
    * Loonie touches a 10-day high at 1.3210
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.9%
    * Canadian bond prices rise across the yield curve

    TORONTO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against the greenback on Monday, pulling back from an
earlier 10-day high as global trade optimism faded and domestic
inflation data loomed later in the week that could help guide
the interest rate outlook.
    The rally in global stocks          stalled and the price of
oil, one of Canada's major exports, turned lower after CNBC
reported that the mood in Beijing about a trade deal with the
United States was pessimistic due to U.S. President Donald
Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs.             
     U.S. crude oil futures        prices were down 0.9% at
$57.21 a barrel.             
    Canada's inflation report for October is due on Wednesday
and September retail sales data is due on Friday, both of which
could help guide expectations for Bank of Canada interest rate
cuts.
    Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will
speak on Tuesday on safeguarding the Canadian financial system,
while Governor Stephen Poloz is due to speak on Thursday on
economic change.
    Money markets see chances of the central bank cutting
interest rates next month at less than 20%.           
    At 9:29 a.m. (1429 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading nearly unchanged at 1.3223 to the greenback, or 75.63
U.S. cents. The currency, which edged 0.1% higher last week,
touched its strongest intraday level since Nov. 8 at 1.3210.
    Still, investors have cut bullish bets on the loonie, data
from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters
calculations showed on Friday. As of Nov. 12, net long positions
in the currency had fallen to 42,373 contracts, pulling back
54,002 in the prior week, which was the highest level since
October 2017.
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year           
rose 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.532% and the 10-year
            was up 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.472%.

