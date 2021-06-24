Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as exporter confidence soars

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2282 to 1.2314
    * EDC's Trade Confidence Index jumps 19% 
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.5%
    * Canadian 10-year yield eases about 1 basis point to 1.411%

    TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against the greenback on Thursday as a dip in oil prices
offset domestic data showing confidence among exporters has
surged to its highest level in more than 20 years.    
    Export Development Canada's Trade Confidence Index jumped
19% from end-2020 to mid-2021 amid mounting optimism that a
sustained global economic recovery is underway.             
    One of Canada's major exports is oil. It fell 0.5% to $72.74
a barrel but held close to its highest level in almost three
years, supported by drawdowns in U.S. inventories and
accelerating German economic activity.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2299 to the greenback, or 81.31 U.S. cents, after trading in a
range of 1.2282 to 1.2314.
    It has gained 1.3% this week, clawing back some of the
previous week's decline, as the market reassessed a hawkish
shift in guidance by the U.S. Federal Reserve.    
    Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the
Fed about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it
begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus.             
    Preliminary data for May from Statistics Canada showed
factory sales rising 1% from April and wholesale trade up 1.1%.
                           
    Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
was down about 1 basis point at 1.411% but holding well above
the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
