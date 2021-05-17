Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as housing activity calms in April

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian home sales fall 12.5% in April from March
    * Housing starts decline 19.8% in April
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, consolidating
some recent gains as Wall Street edged lower and domestic data
showed activity easing in Canada's red-hot housing market in
April.
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2100 to
the greenback, or 82.64 U.S. cents. Last Wednesday, it touched a
six-year high at 1.2042.
    Canadian home sales fell 12.5% in April from March, with the
average selling price also declining slightly on the month, data
from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed.             
    Separate data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing
Corporation showed housing starts falling 19.8%.                
    U.S. stocks slipped as investors shifted their focus to
retail earnings this week for clues on the strength of consumer
spending.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the U.S. including
oil and lumber. As U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai
prepared to meet her Canadian and Mexican counterparts on Monday
to review progress in the new North American trade agreement,
she was under pressure from home builders and lawmakers to cut
U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.20% at $65.5 a barrel as
European economic reopenings offset gloom from surging COVID-19
cases in Asia and underwhelming Chinese manufacturing data.
            
    Canada's inflation report for April is due on Wednesday
which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook.
    If the Canadian dollar continues to rise, it could create
headwinds for exports and business investment as well as
affecting monetary policy, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said last
Thursday.             
    Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar to the highest since November 2019, data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
               
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve. The 10-year             rose 1.5 basis points to 1.578%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
