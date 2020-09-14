Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors await Fed rate decision

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds dealer quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar trades near flat against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3154 to 1.3196
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.2% lower
    * Canadian bond yields edge higher across much of the curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors
turned attention to a Federal Reserve interest rate decision
later in the week, although it fell against most other G10
currencies.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.3179 to the greenback, or 75.88 U.S. cents. The currency,
which fell last week for the first time in six weeks, traded in
a range of 1.3154 to 1.3196.
    The loonie was one of only three G10 currencies not to gain
ground against the U.S. dollar. The others were the Swedish
crown        and the Norwegian crown       .
    The safe-haven greenback        fell against a basket of
major currencies as positive news about a COVID-19 vaccine and a
wave of merger and acquisition deals lifted the mood in global
equity markets.             
    "We're waiting to see what happens with the Fed and really
what their view is on the outlook for the U.S. economy," said
Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com.
    The Fed rate announcement is due on Wednesday. Canada sends
about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 0.2% lower at $37.26 a
barrel amid concerns about a stalled global economic recovery
and with Libya poised to resume production.             
    Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian
dollar to the lowest in six weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
    Canada's inflation report for August is due on Wednesday,
while the July retail sales report is set for Friday. The data
could help guide expectations for economic recovery.    
    Canadian government bond yields were slightly higher across
much of a steeper curve on Monday. The 10-year             rose
more than half a basis point to 0.556%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter
Cooney)
