CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as oil pullback loses some steam

* Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2473 to 1.2534 * Price of U.S. oil was little changed at $61.40 a barrel * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil, one of Canada's major exports, steadied and ahead of a speech on Tuesday by a senior Bank of Canada official. U.S. crude prices were little changed at $61.40 a barrel after a broad sell-off last week when new European coronavirus lockdowns dimmed hopes for a quick economic recovery. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2495 to the greenback, or 80.03 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2473 to 1.2534. Last Thursday, the loonie touched a three-year high at 1.2361. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the second straight week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of March 16, net long positions had decreased to 10,263 contracts from 10,981 in the prior week. Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle will speak on Tuesday on the role of the central bank in responding to market-wide stress, which could offer clues on the policy outlook. The BoC is likely to reduce its bond purchases as soon as next month, strategists say, which would provide the clearest signal yet that Canada's economy requires less help to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. Data on Friday showed retail sales falling less than expected in January, while sales were estimated to rebound 4% in February. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 4.1 basis points to 1.547%, extending its pullback from a 14-month high on Thursday at 1.677%. Canada's No. 2 railroad operator agreed on Sunday to acquire Kansas City Southern in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)