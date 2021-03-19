Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as oil rebounds in volatile trading

By Fergal Smith

    TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, steadying after
a sharp decline the day before as oil rallied and domestic data
showed retail sales falling less than expected in January.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose in
volatile trading after a sell-off earlier in the week erased
about 7% from prices as a new wave of coronavirus infections
across Europe dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in
fuel demand. U.S. crude oil futures        settled 2.4% higher
at $61.42 a barrel.             
    "The oil move was quite instrumental yesterday," said Amo
Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "Today, it has
been a lot more orderly ... I think that's helping keep the
loonie in check."
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2491 to the greenback, or 80.06 U.S. cents, having traded in a
range of 1.2461 to 1.2547.
    The loonie has pulled back from its strongest intraday level
in three years at 1.2361 on Thursday, while it was on track to
decline 0.1% for the week.        
    Canadian retail sales fell by 1.1% in January from December
as provincial governments began re-introducing health
restrictions to combat a resurgence of coronavirus cases,
Statistics Canada said.             
    Still, analysts had forecast a decline of 3%, while sales
were estimated by Statistics Canada to rebound 4% in February. 
    Wall Street edged higher as U.S. Treasury yields took a
break from a recent surge. Investors have worried that the
recent move higher in long-term rates could crimp global
economic recovery.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down 1.9 basis points at
1.588%. On Thursday, it touched its highest intraday level since
January last year at 1.677%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Nick
Zieminski)
