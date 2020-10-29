Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as U.S. data helps calm investor nerves

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds dealer quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged against the greenback
    * Loonie touches a four-week low at 1.3389
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.3% lower
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart as
stronger-than-expected U.S. data offset worries about rising
coronavirus infections, with the currency rebounding from an
earlier four-week low.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.3315 to the greenback, or 75.10 U.S. cents. The currency
touched its weakest intraday level since Sept. 30 at 1.3389.
    The U.S. data "may have given the loonie some reason to
rally off its lows from earlier this morning," said Michael
Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business
Solutions.
    Data showed the U.S. economy grew at a record pace in the
third quarter and that weekly unemployment claims fell last
week, helping Wall Street rebound after a more than 3% slide a
day earlier. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United
States, including oil.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 3.3% lower at $36.17 a
barrel on the potential impact renewed coronavirus lockdowns
will have on crude demand, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar
       climbed against a basket of major currencies.
                        
    It was helped by pressure on the euro        after the
European Central Bank president flagged further monetary easing
in December.
    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem sees the benefit of
sticking with increased government spending to support an
economy that has been hammered by the COVID-19 crisis, even as
the central bank keeps some of its own firepower in reserve.
            
    Canada's GDP data for August is due on Friday. Analysts
expect the economy to have expanded by 0.9% from July.
    Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             was up
4.3 basis points at 0.639%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Hugh
Lawson)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up