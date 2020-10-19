Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as U.S. stimulus uncertainty offsets Chinese data

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged against the greenback
    * Canadian wholesale trade increases 0.3% in August
    * BoC survey shows that business sentiment improves across
Canada
    * 10-year yield rises less than a basis point to 0.586%

    TORONTO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday,
giving back earlier gains, as an uncertain outlook for U.S.
stimulus countered encouraging economic data from China.
    Data showed China's economic rebound from the coronavirus
pandemic accelerated in the third quarter.             
    China's data is pointing to "reasonably strong global
demand," which is good news for a commodity-exporting country
like Canada, said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San
Francisco.
    Domestic data showed that wholesale trade rose 0.3% in
August from July, remaining above pre-COVID-19 levels.
            
    Business sentiment improved across Canada as COVID-19
restrictions were eased, a Bank of Canada survey showed, but
sentiment remains weak.                
    Wall Street's main indexes slipped as investors worried that
they might not see a coronavirus economic stimulus deal before
the Nov. 3 presidential election, while U.S. crude oil futures
       settled 0.1% lower at $40.83 a barrel. Oil is one of
Canada's major exports.                                 
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.3184 to the greenback, or 75.85 U.S. cents, having traded in a
range of 1.3150 to 1.3194. It has gained 1% this month.
    Investors are raising their outlook for the loonie through
year-end, with some seeing "a return to a weaker U.S. dollar,"
Sahota said.
    The greenback        lost ground against a basket of major
currencies on Monday, as sterling        and the euro       
climbed.
    Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the loonie to the
lowest since July, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed on Monday, with
the 10-year             up less than a basis point at 0.586%.
    The United States' land borders between Canada and Mexico
will remain closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21,
the U.S. Homeland Security Department said.             

