CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as Washington protests curb risk appetite

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar was near flat against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest intraday since April 2018 at
1.2630
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.4% higher
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a four-week high at 0.781%

    TORONTO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, pulling back
from a near three-year high hit earlier in the day as investors
took some profits and protests in Washington crimped risk
appetite.
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2674 to
the greenback, or 78.90 U.S. cents. Earlier, it touched its
strongest intraday level since April 2018 at 1.2630 as investors
bet that a Democrat-controlled Senate would lead to more fiscal
stimulus.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States.
    "I think originally the theme for the Canadian dollar was
largely positive," said Rahim Madhavji, president at
KnightsbridgeFX.com. "There has been a little bit of profit
taking, a little bit of risk aversion, a bit of tapering back in
the markets as well."
    Wall Street pared gains after the U.S. Capitol went into
lockdown as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the
building.             
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports,
settled 1.4% higher at $50.63 a barrel after Saudi Arabia
announced a big voluntary production cut and as U.S. crude
inventories declined in the latest week.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a
steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            rose 4 basis points to 0.753%. It touched its
highest since Dec. 8 at 0.781%.
    Canada's trade report for November is due on Thursday, while
the December jobs report is set for Friday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise
abd Alistair Bell)
