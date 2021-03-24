Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies near 2-week low as oil rebounds

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Loonie touches its weakest since March 11 at 1.2608
    * Flash estimate shows Canadian factory sales falling in
February
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 2.5%
    * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve

    TORONTO, March 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil
rallied, with the currency steadying after it hit its lowest
level in nearly two weeks earlier in the session.
    Oil, one of Canada's major exports, clawed back some of its
recent decline after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal
raising supply concerns.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 2.5% to $59.21 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2579 to the greenback, or 79.50 U.S. cents. The currency
touched its weakest since March 11 at 1.2608.
    Canadian manufacturing sales in February likely dropped 1.0%
as spending on the transportation equipment industry declined,
Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.             
    The Bank of Canada is seeing evidence of investor activity
in some Canadian housing markets and is concerned that "fear of
missing out" may also be driving price gains, Deputy Governor
Toni Gravelle told Reuters on Tuesday.             
    Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
the curve, with the 10-year             trading at about 1.490%.
It has pulled back from a 14-month high last Thursday at 1.677%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
