Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies near 3-year high ahead of Fed meeting

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quote and details on activity; updates prices)
    * Loonie touches its strongest since February 2018 at 1.2442
    * Canadian home sales rise 6.6% in February from January
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% lower
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a 14-month high at 1.602%

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback
broadly climbed ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week and
oil prices fell, with the loonie pulling back from an earlier
three-year high.
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2466 to
the greenback, or 80.22 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2442.
    The loonie was boosted on Friday by data showing that Canada
added more jobs than expected in February.             
    "We do not exclude the risk of a squeeze higher in the USD
in the short run and note that intraday price action today might
well be hinting that a USD push higher is developing,"
strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a
note.
    The U.S. dollar        gained for a third straight session 
as traders cut their bearish bets on the greenback to four-month
lows amid the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields and grew
cautious ahead of the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday.
                
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports,
consolidated some recent gains. U.S. crude        prices settled
0.3% lower at $65.39 a barrel.             
    Canadian home sales and prices continued to surge in
February, rising 6.6% from January to set a new record amid
strong demand across much of the country, data from the Canadian
Real Estate Association showed.             
    Canada's inflation report for February is due on Wednesday
which can help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada
interest rate outlook.
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve. The 10-year             touched its highest since January
last year at 1.602% before dipping to 1.543%, down 4.8 basis
points on the day.    

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Marguerita Choy)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up