CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies near 3-year high ahead of Macklem speech

By Fergal Smith

    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2585 to 1.2624
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.6%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a one-year high at 1.261%

    TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, holding near
its strongest level in nearly three years, as investor sentiment
turned cautious and ahead of a speech by Bank of Canada Governor
Tiff Macklem.
    World shares          fell as a rally in commodity-related
assets gave in to pressure on heavily weighed tech stocks and
investors awaited reassurance from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell on the path for monetary policy in United States.
            
    Bank of Canada's Macklem is due to speak at 12:30 ET (1730
GMT) on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the labor
market.
    "We'll be closely listening for any comments on consumer
price pressures after StatsCan meaningfully revised up two of
the three core measures, suggesting underlying price movements
are hotter that first reported," economists at BMO Capital
Markets, including Priscilla Thiagamoorthy, said in a note.
    On Monday, Statistics Canada reversed methodological changes
made ahead of its last release of the consumer price index
report. The changes made the January data for some core measures
of inflation, watched closely by the Bank of Canada, appear
weaker.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2614 to the greenback, or 79.28 U.S. cents, having traded in a
range of 1.2585 to 1.2624. On Monday, the loonie touched its
strongest intraday level since April last year at 1.2576.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, gave up
some recent gains. U.S. crude        prices were down 0.6% at
$61.32 a barrel.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up 2.5 basis points at
1.256%. Earlier in the session, it touched its highest level
since last February at 1.261%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Alistair Bell)
