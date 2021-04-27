Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies near multi-week high as oil rallies

    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2388 to 1.2418
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.1%
    * Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve

    TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, holding near
its highest level in over five weeks as oil prices climbed and
investors turned attention to a Federal Reserve interest rate
meeting.    
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose before
a meeting of the producer group OPEC+ to discuss oil output
policy amid concern India's coronavirus crisis could dent a
recovery in fuel demand.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 1.1% at $62.58 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2398 to the greenback, or 80.66 U.S. cents. It traded in a
range of 1.2388 to 1.2418.
    On Monday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level
since March 18 at 1.2379, supported by the Bank of Canada's more
hawkish stance.             
    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is due to appear before
the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance at 4:00 p.m.
ET (2000 GMT).
    In contrast, the Fed is not expected to change its policy
guidance at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
    Canada will send the armed forces and Red Cross to Ontario
to help the country's most populous province as it struggles to
cope with a surge in hospitalizations from COVID-19, the
country's public safety minister said on Monday.             
    Ottawa has lined up billions in new spending to provide
emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19.
            
    Still, S&P Global Ratings on Monday affirmed its AAA rating
for Canada, saying it expects the country's economy to post a
strong recovery in 2021.                 
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve,
with the 10-year             up 1 basis points at 1.540%.
    Canadian retail sales data for February is due on Wednesday,
while GDP data for the same month is due on Friday. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
