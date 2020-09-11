Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steady but on track to end weekly win streak

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar trades near flat against greenback
    * Loonie on track to fall 1% for the week
    * Canadian industrial capacity tumbles to 70.3% in Q2
    * Canadian government bond yields were little changed

    TORONTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as U.S. equity
markets rebounded and domestic data showed a drop in industrial
capacity to a record low, with the loonie on track to end a
string of weekly gains.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.3189 to the greenback, or 75.82 U.S. cents. The currency
traded in a range of 1.3151 to 1.3194.
    After rising for five straight weeks, the loonie was on
track to end the week 1% lower, with a drop in equity markets
weighing on the risk-sensitive currency.
    Shares on Wall Street rose on Friday following a pullback in
the previous session, while U.S. crude prices        were down
0.2% at $37.23 a barrel after U.S. stockpiles rose unexpectedly.
Oil is one of Canada's major exports.                         
    The production capacity of Canadian industries tumbled to
70.3% in the second quarter from 79.8% in the first quarter due
to shutdowns to battle the coronavirus outbreak, Statistics
Canada said.                 
    Separate data from the national statistical agency showed
the ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income posted a record
decline in the second quarter, falling to 166.8% from a revised
171.1% in the first quarter, and that producer prices rose for
the fourth consecutive month in August, up 0.1% from July.
    It is still too soon to start talking about an exit from
monetary stimulus, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on
Thursday, adding that the central bank would take account of the
currency's recent move higher against the U.S. dollar as it
assesses the amount of stimulus needed in the economy.
            
    Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
the curve on Friday, with the 10-year             dipping less
than half a basis point to 0.561%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao)
