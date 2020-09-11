CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steady but on track to end weekly win streak

* Canadian dollar trades near flat against greenback * Loonie on track to fall 1% for the week * Canadian industrial capacity tumbles to 70.3% in Q2 * Canadian government bond yields were little changed TORONTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as U.S. equity markets rebounded and domestic data showed a drop in industrial capacity to a record low, with the loonie on track to end a string of weekly gains. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3189 to the greenback, or 75.82 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.3151 to 1.3194. After rising for five straight weeks, the loonie was on track to end the week 1% lower, with a drop in equity markets weighing on the risk-sensitive currency. Shares on Wall Street rose on Friday following a pullback in the previous session, while U.S. crude prices were down 0.2% at $37.23 a barrel after U.S. stockpiles rose unexpectedly. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. The production capacity of Canadian industries tumbled to 70.3% in the second quarter from 79.8% in the first quarter due to shutdowns to battle the coronavirus outbreak, Statistics Canada said. Separate data from the national statistical agency showed the ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income posted a record decline in the second quarter, falling to 166.8% from a revised 171.1% in the first quarter, and that producer prices rose for the fourth consecutive month in August, up 0.1% from July. [nT5N2DZ01Y It is still too soon to start talking about an exit from monetary stimulus, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday, adding that the central bank would take account of the currency's recent move higher against the U.S. dollar as it assesses the amount of stimulus needed in the economy. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve on Friday, with the 10-year dipping less than half a basis point to 0.561%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)