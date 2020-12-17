Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar sticks near 2-1/2-year high as greenback sinks

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds quotes and details throughout; update prices)
    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback
    * Canadian home prices rise 0.9% in November, data shows
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.1% higher
    * Canadian bond yields firm across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as rising risk appetite
broadly weighed on the greenback, with the loonie staying in
reach of a 2-1/2-year high it touched earlier this week.
    The loonie        strengthened 0.1% to 1.2723 per greenback,
or 78.60 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2688 to
1.2750. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest since April
2018 at 1.2684.
    "The Canadian dollar continues to hold near multi-year highs
as the dynamic of broad U.S. dollar weakness persists in
markets," said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe
and Monex Canada.
    The safe-haven greenback        fell to its lowest in more
than two years against a basket of major currencies as U.S.
lawmakers wrangled over stimulus details, the Federal Reserve
stuck to its current policy guns, and a post-Brexit trade deal
boosted appetite for risk.              
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was
bolstered by U.S. stimulus prospects, as well as record-breaking
refining demand in China and India. U.S. crude oil futures
       settled 1.1% higher at $48.36 a barrel.              
    The loonie might have made further progress but for an order
to buy U.S. dollars, Ronald Simpson, managing director, global
currency analysis, at Action Economics, said in a note.
    "Talk of domestic name buying into the 1.2700 level has been
heard, and will have to run its course before further downside
momentum picks up," Simpson said.            
    Canadian home prices rose 0.9% in November from October, the
Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed. It was
the strongest gain for the month in the index's 22 years.
            
    Canada's retail sales report for October is due on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             was up
1.9 basis points at 0.747%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Grant McCool)
