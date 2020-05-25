Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar sticks to tight range ahead of Poloz speech

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3972 to 1.4007
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against the greenback on Monday as global stocks rose, but the
loonie traded in a narrow range as U.S. financial markets were
closed for a public holiday and ahead of a speech by Bank of
Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.    
    A survey showing German business morale rebounded in May
boosted investor sentiment. Shares globally          gained
0.4%, while U.S. crude futures        were up 0.60% at $33.45 a
barrel.
    Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3985
to the greenback, or 71.50 U.S. cents. The currency, which rose
0.8% last week, traded in a range of 1.3972 to 1.4007. 
    Poloz, who is retiring next Monday, will speak on monetary
policy at 1:30 p.m. (1530 GMT). Last week, he said Canada was
still on track to meet the best-case scenario for recovery that
the central bank released in April.             
    Since March, the Bank of Canada has slashed its benchmark
interest rate to a record low of 0.25% and begun its first ever
large-scale bond-buying program.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year yield             down 1.1 basis points
at 0.496%.

