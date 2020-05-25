CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar sticks to tight range ahead of Poloz speech

* Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3972 to 1.4007 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday as global stocks rose, but the loonie traded in a narrow range as U.S. financial markets were closed for a public holiday and ahead of a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz. A survey showing German business morale rebounded in May boosted investor sentiment. Shares globally gained 0.4%, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.60% at $33.45 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3985 to the greenback, or 71.50 U.S. cents. The currency, which rose 0.8% last week, traded in a range of 1.3972 to 1.4007. Poloz, who is retiring next Monday, will speak on monetary policy at 1:30 p.m. (1530 GMT). Last week, he said Canada was still on track to meet the best-case scenario for recovery that the central bank released in April. Since March, the Bank of Canada has slashed its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 0.25% and begun its first ever large-scale bond-buying program. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year yield down 1.1 basis points at 0.496%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)