Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens along with rising U.S. stimulus hopes

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil moves 0.2% higher
    * Canadian wholesale trade increases 0.3% in August
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve

    TORONTO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained
ground against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday, as
investors grew more hopeful of a pre-election U.S. stimulus
package and domestic data showed wholesale sales rising for the
fourth straight month.
    Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.3% in August from
July, remaining above pre-COVID-19 levels, Statistics Canada
said.                 
    World stocks          rose after remarks from House Speaker
Nancy Pelosi revived bets that an agreement in Washington on a
fiscal package could be reached soon.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil.
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.2% at $40.98 a barrel,
while the U.S. dollar        fell against a basket of major
currencies. Data showed China's economic rebound from the
pandemic accelerated in the third quarter, with the yuan surging
to a fresh 1-1/2-year high against the greenback.             
            
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3163 to the
greenback, or 75.97 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range
of 1.3164 to 1.3194.
    Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian
dollar to the lowest since July, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Oct. 13, net
short positions had decreased to 13,564 contracts from 18,047 in
the prior week.        
    The autumn issue of the Bank of Canada's Business Outlook
Survey is due for release at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT), which could
be informative about the strength of economic recovery. The
central bank is set to make an interest rate decision and update
its economic forecasts next week.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve
on Monday, with the 10-year             nearly unchanged at
0.578%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up