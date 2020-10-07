CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens as calm returns to Wall Street

* Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since Sept. 30 at 1.3340 * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.1% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday as calm returned to stock markets after they were spooked one day earlier by fading hope of U.S. stimulus, with the loonie rebounding from an earlier one-week low. U.S. stock index futures recovered after President Donald Trump's abrupt call to end stimulus talks sent Wall Street tumbling in the previous session. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude oil futures were down 2.1% at $39.81 a barrel, pressured by dashed stimulus hopes and a larger than expected rise in U.S. crude inventories. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3281 to the greenback, or 75.30 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since Sept. 30 at 1.3340. Investors may be reluctant to make big bets on the currency ahead of a speech on Thursday by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on the evolution of risks during a pandemic, while Canada's employment report for September is due on Friday. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve on Wednesday, with the 10-year up 4.4 basis points at 0.614%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)