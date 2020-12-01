Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens as economy grows at a record pace

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.4% against the greenback
    * Canada's economy grows by 40.5% in the third quarter
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.8%
    * Canadian bond yields climb across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly
declined and domestic data showed the economy growing at a
record pace in the third quarter.
    Canada's economy grew by 40.5% on an annualized basis in the
third quarter, rebounding from a historic plunge in the second
quarter, as businesses and stores reopened from COVID-19
lockdowns, Statistics Canada said.
    Separate data, from IHS Markit, showed that Canadian
manufacturing activity expanded for the fifth straight month in
November as output and new orders climbed.              
    The U.S. dollar        fell against a basket of major
currencies on growing speculation that the Federal Reserve will
act to support the economy through a tough winter as coronavirus
cases rise.             
    Canada is also seeing a surge in infections. On Monday,
Ottawa projected the budget deficit would hit a historic C$381.6
billion on COVID-19 emergency aid.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2953
to the greenback, or 77.20 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2942 to 1.3006.
    On Monday, the loonie notched its strongest intraday level
in over two years at 1.2919. It ended November up 2.4%.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell on
Tuesday as investors awaited direction from OPEC and its allies
after the producers postponed a formal meeting to decide whether
to lift output from January. U.S. crude        prices were down
0.8% at $44.99 a barrel.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries as Wall Street rallied.
The 10-year             was up 2.9 basis points at 0.709%.   

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
